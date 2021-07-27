Rewards for good work, punishment for bad: Hasina to govt employees

“You work at the field level. As such, you have greater opportunities for field-level knowledge and can understand both the opportunities and problems faced by the people,” Hasina told government employees during the inaugural event of National Public Service Day on Tuesday, where she also presented awards of 2020 and 2021 for public administration. “You will know, better than anyone, how each area can develop their economy.”

“I hope that from that you can plan out how we can approach the future, how we can serve the people and how we can improve their lives. Pay special attention to this so that we can achieve the dreams of the Father of the Nation. That is all we want.”

The Public Administration Award was presented to 35 officials and organisations for their achievements in the field. Fifteen recipients received awards in national and district-level categories for 2020, while 20 received awards for 2021. The awards for 2020 were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners at the national level receive 18-carat gold medals and a certificate. Individual winners at the national level also receive Tk 100,000, while organisations can receive up to Tk 500,000.

“I will say this. Those who do good work will receive awards. And those who cause harm will receive no mercy. They must face strict punishment. We must maintain discipline and the law,” Hasina said.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had urged government officials to be people's “servants and brothers”, according to Hasina.

“This means that you are also people of this country. Our friends and family live across this land. The more Bangladesh develops, the better the lives of your loved ones will be. The brighter their future will be. Keep that in mind as you work for this country. We want your professionalism, honesty, dedication and concentration. We want you to bring new innovations and renewed energy to this country.”