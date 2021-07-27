Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 258 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, a new record, taking the total toll from the disease to 19,779.
The caseload surged to 1,194,752 after 14,925 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 82 fatalities and 6,188 infections. Chattogram counted 61 deaths and 3,487 cases, Khulna 50 deaths and 1,435 cases, Rajshahi 21 deaths and 881 cases.
Nationwide, another 12,439 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,022,414.
As many as 52,478 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.44 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.58 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.
Globally, over 194.78 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Will reward good work and punish bad: PM
- Bail, interim decisions extended by a month
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over leaked phone call
- Kalyanpur raid trial yet to start 5 years on
- SSC, HSC tests on 3 subjects
- Bangladesh adds three new upazilas
- Court stays Sylhet-3 bypoll
- Govt officials asked to declare assets
- Rewards for good work, punishment for bad: Hasina to govt employees
- Bangladesh extends bail, interim decisions by a month in lockdown
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh fails to start trying deadly 2016 Kalyanpur anti-terror raid
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Man arrested for attempt to smuggle Tk 25m in foreign currencies
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh adds three new Upazilas
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister