Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day

The caseload surged to 1,194,752 after 14,925 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 82 fatalities and 6,188 infections. Chattogram counted 61 deaths and 3,487 cases, Khulna 50 deaths and 1,435 cases, Rajshahi 21 deaths and 881 cases.

Nationwide, another 12,439 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,022,414.

As many as 52,478 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.44 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.58 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.

Globally, over 194.78 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.