Bangladesh extends bail, interim decisions by a month in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 01:37 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has decided to extend all interim decisions, including bail, for a month as court proceedings are suspended during a nationwide lockdown.
High Court Division Registrar Md Golam Rabbani issued a notice on the matter, ordered by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday.
There were five such extensions previously due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The extension applies to cases where suspects have received interim bail, cases where bail has been granted with an understanding that the suspects will turn themselves in to the court at the appointed time, and in cases where interim orders have been issued for a specific period of time.
Previously, the court had issued notices to extend interim terms on Apr 4, Apr 18, May 2, May 30 and Jun 27.
