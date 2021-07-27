6 Rohingya people die in landslides, flooding in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2021 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 04:33 PM BdST
Six Rohingya people have died in the Ukhiya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in incidents caused by heavy rain in the area.
Several others were injured after a landslide and flooding in camps No. 10 and 18 of Palong Khali Union on Tuesday, said Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.
He was not able to identify the dead at the time of the report.
“Parts of the hill collapsed at camp No. 10 due to heavy rains in the afternoon. Five Rohingya people, including children, died after being trapped under the rubble. The incident left several others injured,” Nayan said.
A child at camp No.18 was swept away by the upstream water from the hills caused by heavy rainfall, he added.
More stories
- Will reward good work and punish bad: PM
- Bail, interim decisions extended by a month
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over leaked phone call
- Kalyanpur raid trial yet to start 5 years on
- SSC, HSC tests on 3 subjects
- Bangladesh adds three new upazilas
- Court stays Sylhet-3 bypoll
- Govt officials asked to declare assets
Recent Stories
- Rewards for good work, punishment for bad: Hasina to govt employees
- Bangladesh extends bail, interim decisions by a month in lockdown
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh fails to start trying deadly 2016 Kalyanpur anti-terror raid
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Man arrested for attempt to smuggle Tk 25m in foreign currencies
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh adds three new Upazilas
- Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister
- No longer ‘hidden victims,’ children are dying as virus surges in Indonesia