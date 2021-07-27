6 Rohingya people die in landslides, flooding in Cox’s Bazar

Several others were injured after a landslide and flooding in camps No. 10 and 18 of Palong Khali Union on Tuesday, said Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.

He was not able to identify the dead at the time of the report.

“Parts of the hill collapsed at camp No. 10 due to heavy rains in the afternoon. Five Rohingya people, including children, died after being trapped under the rubble. The incident left several others injured,” Nayan said.

A child at camp No.18 was swept away by the upstream water from the hills caused by heavy rainfall, he added.