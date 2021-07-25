Mysterious fires ravage four Dhaka buses in two days
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 02:03 PM BdST
Four buses have been gutted in two separate fires in Dhaka's Motijheel and Kamalapur areas on Saturday and Sunday.
Two buses and two cars located in a garage near the Modhumita Cinema Hall caught fire on Sunday, Ershad Hossain, an official from the Fire Service, told bdnews24.com.
The vehicles sustained severe damage, he said.
"But the fire was brought under control soon."
On Saturday, another fire had damaged two parked buses at Kamalapur BRTC Bus Counter. One of the buses was burnt to cinders, while the other one was partially damaged.
Fire Service officials say that they are not sure what started the fires.
The total damage and the cause of the fire cannot be confirmed without further investigation, Ershad said.
