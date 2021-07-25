Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 03:35 PM BdST
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has suspended the distribution of student assignments to students from class 6 to class 9 and 2022 SSC examinees due to the ‘strictest lockdown’.
The weekly ongoing assignment for students was suspended indefinitely in line with the restrictions announced by the Cabinet Division on Jul 13, according to a notice issued by the directorate.
The notice asked all regional deputy directors, district education officers, upazila and thana education officers and principals and head teachers to take the necessary measures.
