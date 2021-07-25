Bangladesh logs 228 virus deaths, 11,291 new cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 05:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 228 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 19,274.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,164,635 after 11,291 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 69 fatalities and 4,755 infections. Khulna tallied 50 deaths and 1,278 cases, Chattogram 40 deaths and 1,667 cases, Rajshahi 21 deaths and 1,006 cases, and Rangpur 16 deaths and 920 cases.
Nationwide, another 10,584 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 998,923.
As many as 37,587 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 30.04 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.
Globally, over 193.83 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
