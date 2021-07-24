Bangladesh to vaccinate family members of frontline workers, aged at least 18
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 06:13 PM BdST
The government will allow family members of frontline workers who are aged at least 18 to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The health ministry has already issued directions on the matter and steps are being taken to update the Surokkha portal to help them sign up for the jab, he said on Saturday.
The health minister highlighted the government's policy of vaccinating doctors, nurses, teachers and army and police personnel who are fighting the pandemic on the frontline.
"We have now decided to vaccinate their family members, who are above the age of 18. We have already received the approval of the prime minister. The decision is effective from now.”
"We will try to let them get the vaccine shots by using their national identity cards. They will be registered later. Instructions have also been given in this regard.”
Last week, Maleque also announced plans to lower the age of eligibility for vaccination to 18. Although he did not provide a timeline, Director General of Health Services Khurshid Alam said the authorities are working to implement the process.
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination began in Bangladesh in January. Initially, people who were 55 years old or older were eligible for vaccination. The Directorate General of Health Services later lowered the vaccination age to 30 years.
People involved in COVID-19 emergency services, workers from a number of occupations, university students and migrant workers were able to register for vaccination, regardless of their age.
- Police bear down on lockdown travellers
- Woman, daughter found dead in Kamrangirchar
- Dhaka virtually empty as lockdown sets in
- Six dead in Bagerhat road crash
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ lockdown
- Lockdown to resume with ‘strictest’ curbs Friday
- Shimulia crowded by Eid returnees
- Three die in Munshiganj road crash
- Bangladesh to vaccinate family members of frontline workers, aged at least 18
- Tk 1 million in fines for crossing Padma River amid lockdown
- Dhaka travellers face frequent police stops on the second day of lockdown
- Woman, daughter found dead in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar
- Bangladesh to get 245,200 AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses from Japan Saturday
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low forms over North Bay
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71
- Hasina sends Haribhanga mango to Imran Khan in 'goodwill gesture'
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation
- Dhaka streets are virtually empty as 'strictest' lockdown sets in
- Bangladesh economy recovering from pandemic effects: ADB
- Bangladesh to lower vaccine eligibility age to 18: DGHS
- US strikes Taliban targets in a show of force in Afghanistan
- Bangladesh reports 6,364 new virus cases, another 166 die