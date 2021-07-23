Six die as pick-up truck ploughs into autorickshaw in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2021 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2021 11:43 AM BdST
At least six people have been killed after a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and an Easybike, a local passenger vehicle, in Bagerhat's Fakirhat Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Khulna-Maowa highway in the Upazila's Boiltali around 7 am Friday, according to Bagerhat's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman.
The battery-powered Easybike was headed to Fakirhat from Noapara with seven passengers on board when the Gopalganj-bound pick-up rammed into it from the opposite direction, leaving the autorickshaw in a crumpled heap.
Six people died on the spot, while the other passenger was rushed to hospital after the incident.
The dead could not be fully identified immediately but police say they were mostly labourers. They all hailed from different parts of Bagerhat.
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Bashundhara MD Anvir ‘not at fault’ for Muniya's death: police
- Bangladesh to resume lockdown on Friday with ‘strictest’ curbs yet: state minister
- Parts of Dhaka reopen after Eid as residents gird themselves for lockdown
- Eid holidaymakers crowd Shimulia ferry port as they begin journey back to Dhaka
- Three dead as microbus crashes into ditch in Munshiganj
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladesh to resume lockdown on Friday with ‘strictest’ curbs yet: state minister
- Why was ShiIpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested? Here's what we know so far
- Liverpool loses its UNESCO World Heritage status
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Bashundhara MD Anvir ‘not at fault’ for Muniya's death: police
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 3,697 new cases in a day
- Websites back up after brief global outage linked to Akamai
- Parts of Dhaka reopen after Eid as residents gird themselves for lockdown
- Traders leave unsold rawhide of Eid cattle to rot on Dhaka streets