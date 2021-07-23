Six die as pick-up truck ploughs into autorickshaw in Bagerhat

The accident occurred on the Khulna-Maowa highway in the Upazila's Boiltali around 7 am Friday, according to Bagerhat's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman.

The battery-powered Easybike was headed to Fakirhat from Noapara with seven passengers on board when the Gopalganj-bound pick-up rammed into it from the opposite direction, leaving the autorickshaw in a crumpled heap.

Six people died on the spot, while the other passenger was rushed to hospital after the incident.

The dead could not be fully identified immediately but police say they were mostly labourers. They all hailed from different parts of Bagerhat.