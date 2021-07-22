Three dead as microbus crashes into ditch in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2021 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 11:09 AM BdST
Three people have been killed after a Dhaka-bound microbus veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Munshiganj's Gajaria.
The accident occurred around 8:30 am on Thursday in the Alipura area of Gajaria Upazila, said Bhaberchar Police Outpost In-Charge Kamal Uddin.
"When we arrived at the scene, we found the vehicle partially submerged in the ditch water," said Kamal.
The police and the Fire Service recovered three bodies from the vehicle – two women and a man. The victims have yet to be identified.
"We also recovered a mobile phone from the microbus. It shut down after it fell in the water. We are trying to turn the device on," said Kamal.
The bodies have been taken to the Bhaberchar Police Outpost.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Three dead as microbus crashes into ditch in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh logs 173 virus deaths, 7,614 new cases in a day
- Police constable ‘commits suicide’ by rifle in Meherpur on Eid day
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid with prayers for an end to pandemic
- Fire guts 10 shanties at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Unlocked Bangladesh celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with pandemic call for caution
Opinion
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Saturated Dhaka hospitals fear worst COVID wave still to come in August
- Bangladesh logs 173 virus deaths, 7,614 new cases in a day
- Scintillating Tamim ton propels Bangladesh to Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
- Women’s handball players are fined for rejecting bikini uniforms
- 'Best day ever': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
- Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
- For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
- She said she married for love. Her parents called it coercion
- India facilitates medical oxygen supply to Bangladesh on Eid