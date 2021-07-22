Three dead as microbus crashes into ditch in Munshiganj

The accident occurred around 8:30 am on Thursday in the Alipura area of Gajaria Upazila, said Bhaberchar Police Outpost In-Charge Kamal Uddin.

"When we arrived at the scene, we found the vehicle partially submerged in the ditch water," said Kamal.

The police and the Fire Service recovered three bodies from the vehicle – two women and a man. The victims have yet to be identified.

"We also recovered a mobile phone from the microbus. It shut down after it fell in the water. We are trying to turn the device on," said Kamal.

The bodies have been taken to the Bhaberchar Police Outpost.