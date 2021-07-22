Parts of Dhaka reopen after Eid as residents gird themselves for lockdown

Cars, rickshaws and public transport were all running on the roads of Shantinagar, Malibagh and Kakrail on Thursday.

Many people are visiting relatives ahead of the ‘strict lockdown’ to be imposed from Friday.

There are few customers at the wet markets and most of the shops in the bazaars at Malibagh’s Railgate and Shantinagar are closed. But fruit vendors and dry goods stores are still open.

Bailey Road resident Nizam Uddin, who was shopping for mangoes, said: “I didn’t need to visit the bazaar the day after Eid, but I’m just getting some mangoes and bananas.”

But the streets don’t seem as empty as they usually are on Eid day.

“The lockdown starts tomorrow morning, so people are going out today. Everyone wants to see their friends and relatives at the last minute. My wife and children went to their aunt’s house in Rampura this morning.”

Rafiq, a rickshaw driver, says business has been good today.

“I have been on duty since this morning,” he said. “I’ve already been on seven trips. My earnings for this morning aren’t bad.”

Rafiq said he hoped for more trips as the day went on as people usually leave home in the afternoon or evening.

Apartment residents in the Shantinagar-Paltan area were still conducting ritual sacrifices on the second day of Eid. Poor people had gathered in the area, hoping to be given some meat.

Cleaners were hard at work clearing out the refuse from the ritual sacrifices in the streets and alleys of Malibagh and Paltan.

“We began work at 10 am,” said cleaner Zulekha Begum. “We are gathering the garbage from the alleys and placing them on the corners. The city corporation’s vehicles will come by soon and remove it.”

There was relatively little traffic in Mohammadpur, Satmasjid Road and Dhanmondi and fewer people outside. Most of the stores and wet markets are closed, as are the general stores in the alleys.

The capital’s main thoroughfares were fairly clear of traffic as well, with only a few rickshaws, cars, autorickshaws and buses. Even the two buses that bdnews24.com correspondents saw running had only ten or so passengers.

“There are usually fewer people on the streets the day after Eid,” said Alam, a transport worker. “There isn’t a rush of passengers. Dhaka city’s mostly empty – where would we even get customers? Offices are closed and there’s a lockdown coming. People haven’t returned from their home villages.”

Most of the stores in the Jafrabad area have been closed since Eid day, said local shopkeeper Siraj Uddin. His is the only store that seems to be open.

“The wet markets are closed too. Only a smattering of stores is open. Business was good before Eid, but it’s dropped off a bit now. I don’t know when it’ll be back to normal.”

Halim, a rickshaw driver, says there haven’t been too many vehicles on the road for the past few days, which has helped him earn a living.

Some stores in Mirpur were open, while others were closed. “I was able to open my shop for the few days leading up to Eid, but another lockdown is coming,” said Anwar Hossain, who owns a store.

“We are extremely anxious. Stores have to stay closed. Which means we have no means of income. How will we live? How will we eat?”