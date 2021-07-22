Eid holidaymakers crowd Shimulia ferry port as they begin journey back to Dhaka
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2021 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 01:21 PM BdST
The Shimulia ferry port in Munshiganj is teeming with crowds of people heading back to Dhaka. Many others are leaving the capital, heading home with the meat from ritual sacrifices.
Passengers looking to make a river crossing had to wait for hours, the day after Eid, despite nearly all the launches and ferries at the port being in operation, Md Shafiqul Islam, the BIWTC assistant general manager at the port.
Fourteen of the 19 ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route and 86 of its 87 launches were in operation on Thursday, he said.
Though regulations say that public transports can take only half their capacity during the pandemic, passengers are crowding the vessels regardless and authorities are struggling to handle the rush. The ferries are also navigating across the turbulent Padma waters.
Crowds have been overflowing the port since Thursday morning, Shafiqul said. The lines of traffic at the port have only grown longer. There is also an unusual congestion of people near the launch pier. No one seems to be following health restrictions.
- Parts of Dhaka reopen after Eid as residents gird themselves for lockdown
- Eid holidaymakers crowd Shimulia ferry port as they begin journey back to Dhaka
- Three dead as microbus crashes into ditch in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh logs 173 virus deaths, 7,614 new cases in a day
- Police constable ‘commits suicide’ by rifle in Meherpur on Eid day
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid with prayers for an end to pandemic
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Saturated Dhaka hospitals fear worst COVID wave still to come in August
- Bangladesh logs 173 virus deaths, 7,614 new cases in a day
- Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
- Women’s handball players are fined for rejecting bikini uniforms
- For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
- Liverpool loses its UNESCO World Heritage status
- 'Best day ever': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
- Scintillating Tamim ton propels Bangladesh to Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
- India facilitates medical oxygen supply to Bangladesh on Eid