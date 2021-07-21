Fire guts 10 shanties at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

The fire spread at camp No. 9 in Ukhiya’s Palongkhali on Tuesday evening.

The residents and firefighters brought the fire under control after half an hour.

No casualties were reported and the reason behind the fire was unknown.

“One of the camp houses caught fire suddenly around 7:45 pm and quickly spread to several nearby houses,” said Samsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

“A team of administrative officials went to the site for inspection. The extent of the damage and the origin of the fire will be known once the officials return from the site,” he said.

Law enforcers also went to the camp to keep the situation calm after the firefighters evacuated the camp.

A massive fire destroyed at least 10,000 shanties, what the Rohingya now call home after fleeing persecution and military violence in Myanmar, at Balukhali camp on Mar 22. The UNHCR said at least 15 people died in the incident.