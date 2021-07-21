Fire guts 10 shanties at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2021 03:32 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2021 03:32 AM BdST
At least 10 shanties have gone up in flames at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
The fire spread at camp No. 9 in Ukhiya’s Palongkhali on Tuesday evening.
The residents and firefighters brought the fire under control after half an hour.
No casualties were reported and the reason behind the fire was unknown.
“One of the camp houses caught fire suddenly around 7:45 pm and quickly spread to several nearby houses,” said Samsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.
“A team of administrative officials went to the site for inspection. The extent of the damage and the origin of the fire will be known once the officials return from the site,” he said.
Law enforcers also went to the camp to keep the situation calm after the firefighters evacuated the camp.
A massive fire destroyed at least 10,000 shanties, what the Rohingya now call home after fleeing persecution and military violence in Myanmar, at Balukhali camp on Mar 22. The UNHCR said at least 15 people died in the incident.
- Fire guts 10 shanties at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Unlocked Bangladesh celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with pandemic call for caution
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Hasina mourns British journalist Simon Dring, who exposed 1971 genocide
- Eid holidaymakers throng Shimulia ferry port despite pandemic, turbulent waters
- Heavy traffic chokes Dhaka-Tangail highway amid Eid exodus
Most Read
- Simon Dring, a British journalist and ‘friend’ of Bangladesh, dies at 76
- Younger patients were largely surviving COVID in Bangladesh. Delta variant changes that
- Bangladesh on Pegasus spyware list: Here’s what telecoms minister says
- Bangladesh registers 200 virus deaths, 11,579 new cases in a day
- Scintillating Tamim ton propels Bangladesh to Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
- Bangladesh pauses COVID vaccination until Jul 23 for Eid
- Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case
- Evaly has six commerce ministry questions to answer
- DNCC fines Gabtoli cattle market lessee Tk 1m for breach of COVID rules
- Hajj pilgrims face growing heat stroke risks with global warming