'We must win battle against COVID': Hasina's message to Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2021 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 11:56 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated the need to abide by health directives to curb COVID-19 transmissions as she extended her greetings to the nation on Eid-ul-Azha.
In a video message on Tuesday, a day before Eid, Hasina called for solidarity in the fight against a resurgent coronavirus pandemic which has battered the country in recent months.
"I wish everyone a happy Eid-ul-Azha. I also extend my best wishes to our expatriate brothers and sisters,” she said.
Bangladesh is going to observe Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest festival of Muslims, on Wednesday as a deadly wave of the pandemic sweeps across the country.
“We have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year now. And in this fight, we have lost many loved ones. I would like to remember them today and seek the salvation of their souls."
"But we have to win this battle and we will."
The Awami League chief urged her countrymen to embrace the spirit of sacrifice engendered by Eid and work towards the welfare of the country and its people.
“Follow the hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. Stay well, stay healthy, stay safe. Eid Mubarak.”
