Heavy traffic chokes Dhaka-Tangail highway amid Eid exodus
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2021 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 12:57 PM BdST
A long tailback has formed on the Dhaka-Tangail highway as south-bound vehicles flooded the key thoroughfare on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
An increased load of homebound travellers has seen traffic move at a snail's pace from Elenga to the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge on Tuesday.
Over the last few days, the traffic on the northern route has been high after the lockdown restrictions were lifted ahead of the Eid holidays.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mir Monir Hossain said the traffic was much heavier than a day earlier, with congestion building up over a 14-km stretch of the highway in Elenga.
Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Roy said law enforcers were working to ease traffic jams at the Tangail border and provide relief to people travelling home for Eid.
