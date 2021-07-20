Hasina mourns British journalist Simon Dring, who exposed 1971 genocide

Hasina in a condolence message on Tuesday remembered the role Dring played in raising support for Bangladesh in the war by exposing the genocide carried out by the Pakistani forces on Mar 25, 1971.

Dring was undergoing routine surgery for a hernia in Romania on Friday when he had a heart attack, said Chris Barlas, a cousin.

The surgical team was unable to revive him. The 76-year-old leaves behind his partner Fiona McPherson, and three daughters.

The prime minister also remembered his role in developing Bangladesh’s media. Dring played a role in running Bangladesh’s first private television station Ekushey TV.

She extended her sympathy to the bereaving family and prayed for Dring.

The government honoured him with the Friend of Liberation War award in 2012.