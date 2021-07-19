Eid returnees flock to Shimulia ferry port
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 01:29 PM BdST
With only a day left until Eid-ul-Azha, the Shimulia ferry port in Munshiganj is crowded with people looking to return home for the holiday. Despite the risk of the coronavirus pandemic, people are still setting off across the Padma River to make their way back to their families.
Sixteen of the 19 ferries and 86 of the 87 launches on the river route are currently in operation. A few ferries have been left out because of the strong current and one launch has been barred by the authorities because its papers have not been updated. But even the addition of two ferries has not been enough to meet demand.
The ferries are covering three to four kilometres while fighting a strong current and an increase in the water level, taking more time and using up more fuel on each trip. Passengers and vehicles are waiting to make the crossing.
The ferries are having trouble navigating the turbulent Padma waters, said Md Shafiqul Islam, an assistant general manager at BIWTC.
“Ferries are making fewer trips because some of them can’t run and it is taking longer to complete each trip,” he said. “That’s why the port is congested with vehicles.”
At least 500 vehicles were stuck waiting to make the crossing at Shimulia.
Though launches have been ordered to take half their capacity of passengers, most of them are taking excess numbers. The crowds on the launch piers left barely any space to move.
COVID-19 cases and death counts have surged across the country, but few seem to be following health protocols at the port.
Smaller launches are taking too many passengers despite the strong currents on the Padma, said Mawa River Police Outpost chief Sirajul Kabir.
A police control room was set up on the launch pier to try and control the crowd, but the law enforcers have had little success in dispersing the crowd.ৃ
