DNCC fines Gabtoli cattle market lessee Tk 1m for breach of COVID rules

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam directed a mobile court to impose the fine during a visit to the cattle market on Monday.

All markets must follow the government's health and hygiene guidelines or risk facing a fine, the mayor warned.

"An adequate number of masks, hand sanitisers and other health care items have been provided to each market. The haats need to enforce social distancing norms, and both buyers and sellers need to use masks and hand sanitisers.”