2 killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 11:28 AM BdST
At least two people have been killed in an alleged shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon.
The elite force seized firearms and yaba tablets from the scene after the incident.
A gang of robbers preparing for a robbery came across a RAB patrol near Baroil village early on Monday and opened fire, said RAB-14 chief Lt Col Abu Nayeem Md Talat.
The gang fled the scene when RAB returned fire, but RAB apprehended two with injuries. They were taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex when the doctor on duty pronounced them dead.
They have yet to be identified.
Two RAB members were also injured in the incident, the law enforcers said.
