Five people die as two buses collide in Rangpur

  Rangpur correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jul 2021 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 10:56 AM BdST

At least five people have died in a collision between two buses in Rangpur’s Mithapukur Upazila, police say. A child was among the dead.

The accident that occurred in the Boldipukur area around 8 am on Sunday, also left at least 30 people injured, according to Zakir Hossain, chief of Mithapukur Police Station.

A Rangpur-bound bus operated by Zoana Paribahan collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound bus of Selfie Paribahan.

