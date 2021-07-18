Five people die as two buses collide in Rangpur
Rangpur correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2021 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 10:56 AM BdST
At least five people have died in a collision between two buses in Rangpur’s Mithapukur Upazila, police say. A child was among the dead.
The accident that occurred in the Boldipukur area around 8 am on Sunday, also left at least 30 people injured, according to Zakir Hossain, chief of Mithapukur Police Station.
A Rangpur-bound bus operated by Zoana Paribahan collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound bus of Selfie Paribahan.
