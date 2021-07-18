Bangladesh must update colonial-era law to deliver justice for sexual assaults: experts

“No law in Bangladesh considers this as rape or offence,” said Maleka Banu, general secretary of women’s rights group Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

In September last year, a woman was beaten and stripped naked in Noakhali’s Begumganj. The police arrested several suspects more than a month after the incident in a lawsuit over rape when an online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage.

“But it’s not being defined as rape because the culprits touched the woman’s genitalia with hand or penetrated it with bamboo, not their male sex organ. The punishment is less severe in such cases,” said Jinat Ara Haque, executive coordinator of the We Can campaign.

"It's a case of torture but in a different form. It's not being regarded as an incident of rape because the male genital was not involved," Jinat pointed out. "So broadening the definition of what constitutes rape is an absolute necessity.”

As Bangladesh grapples with a spike in sexual violence against women, girls and in some cases men, boys or transgender people in different forms despite its achievements in women's empowerment, activists and legal experts believe updating the colonial-era law by expanding the definition of rape can ensure justice for the victims.

“People are facing sexual violence in lots of ways. Therefore, the definition (of rape) in the law has to change,” asserted Maleka.

The Bangladesh Penal Code of 1860 states that a man is said to commit "rape" who except in the case hereinafter excepted, has sexual intercourse with a woman against her will or without her consent.

If the woman gave the consent out of fear of death, or of hurt; or with her consent, when the man knows that he is not her husband, and that her consent is given because she believes that he is another man to whom she is or believes herself to be lawfully married will also be considered “rape” under the law.

The final circumstance considered “rape” under the law is when she is under 14 years of age, no matter it happened with or without her consent.

The law says penetration is sufficient to constitute the sexual intercourse necessary to the offence of rape.

The exception mentioned in the law is: sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 13 years of age.

"Actually we need a lot of reforms,” said lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze. For instance, she said, Bangladesh’s law does not address marital rape. “It's a broad area. We need to reform these things after research."

Taqbir Huda, a researcher at the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust or BLAST, also believes changes are needed to be brought about in the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898, the Evidence Act of 1872 and the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000.

"We've asked for defining rape in such a way which will not allow discrimination so that the rape victims can seek justice under the law of the land.

"Under the current law, men can rape and women and girls can be victims of rape. Meaning if a man or a transgender person is raped by someone, they fall through the legal loopholes, because they're undefined."

In such cases, he said, section 377 of the Penal Code is their only recourse. The section involving “unnatural sex” considers voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal as an offence.

The British Raj-made Penal Code, which is currently in use in Bangladesh, does not work in modern Britain. The current law regarding rape in Britain was made in 2003. Under the Sexual Offences Act of the country, the definition of rape does not discriminate against any gender. Rape is defined as a non-consensual penetration of male genitals at someone's vagina, anus or mouth.

In the amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act brought last year, the definition of “rape” has been kept unchanged from the Penal Code, meaning it does not address forceful intercourse or sexual violence against minor boys.

In the same section, "a child" is being defined as any person under the age of 16, which is an obscure legal definition where one can assume that "any person" means boys, girls and even transgender people.

Researcher Taqbir of BLAST decried the fact that the rape of minor boys in the country is being addressed under the “unnatural sex” section of the Penal Code, where the punishment for such crimes is a maximum of 10 years in prison.

If deemed fit, this particular law can also be used against the sexual relationships of the homosexual or LGBT communities.

Stating that the maximum punishment of rape, as per the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act, is a death sentence, Taqbir said although the rape of boys under the age of 16 can be addressed through the Act, the police are forcing people to start cases over rape of minor boys under the “unnatural sex” section of the Penal Code due to a "lack of knowledge”.

"Madrasa cases (rape of madrasa boys) are being forcefully filed under section 377 (of the Penal Code). It's our institutional failure that we can't make police personnel understand it," Taqbir added, sounding in a frustrated tone.

Moreover, underscoring the inconsistency in various legal definitions of “children,” Taqbir said, "The Children Act (2013) defines children as people below the age of 18 years. In the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act, people under 16 years of age are children. Now if a judge prioritises the Children Act, rape committed against people under 18 years old would be left out."

"Both of these Acts are special Acts. Special Acts always get a priority over general Acts if they contradict. What will happen when the contradiction is between two special Acts?"

Jinat Ara pointed out several other inconsistencies in the laws regarding violence against women and children in Bangladesh. "The age of marriage for girls is 18. But they can consent to the sexual relationship at the age of 16.”

"But in the Penal Code, if a girl is married she can give consent for sexual intimacy at the age of 14. A girl can't marry at the age of 14, but if she is married she can consent. These things are really confusing."

According to the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act of Bangladesh, consensual sexual relationship with any girl under the age of 16 is considered as “rape”.

WITNESS PROTECTION AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT

BLAST researcher Taqbir thinks adequate safety is not being ensured for witnesses which is one of the hurdles in delivering justice to the victims of rape.

According to section 155(4) of the Evidence Act, it can be shown that the “prosecutrix, or victim, was of generally immoral character”.

Rights activists have long been demanding amendments to the section. Recently, Law Minister Anisul Huq said an initiative is afoot to reform the section.

"Court may respect a woman after you prove that she is not of general immoral character. But who will address the abuses she faces at the police stations? Security of a victim is crucial in these places," Taqbir said, demanding a “Witness Protection Act” not only for cases of rape but all forms of crimes.

"And one more thing, a compensation system should be introduced. Sometimes, financial aid is required by the victim immediately after a crime is committed. That's why such a system is necessary. We can demand this now because we're now a middle-income country."

PRESERVING EVIDENCE

Jinat Ara emphasised the modernisation and sustainable development of evidence collection and preservation procedures.

"USA can collect samples up to two weeks old- by swabs or other tools. These mechanisms are not available in our country. The evidence collection procedure is not up to the standards of the modern world."

To drive home the importance of reforming the evidence collection procedure, Fawzia Karim said: "Let's say, for example, a wife has committed violence against her husband, or the husband has done the same to his wife. Sometimes witnesses record these things. Now when I, as a witness, go to court with the recorded materials, the court refuses (a lot of the time) to take the materials into cognisance or it does not always have the necessary system in place.

"Digital evidence can be shown at the criminal court. But how many other courts of the country have such a system? New things need to be included in the Evidence Act."

ABM Khairul Haque, a former chief justice, said the Law Commission has been working on matters concerning children in the laws.

"We hope to submit a report within the next three months. All forms of torture against children are being addressed in the draft that we're making."

The law minister could not be reached for comment despite several attempts to contact him.