Shimulia ferries, launches packed with homebound travellers as Eid exodus continues

As many as 14 ferries and 82 launches are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route on Saturday. But, the number of vessels is not enough to handle the passenger load.

The vessels are also operating at a slow pace due to the high tide on the Padma.

The exodus ahead of the Eid break has resulted in massive traffic congestion at the terminal. A long line of freight trucks was seen on Saturday while rows of trucks stood stationary at the Shimulia port ground. A few trucks have also lined up at Khan Bari Point.

A total of 17 ferries are scheduled to operate on the Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway, according to Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury, BIWTC's co-general manager.

But three ferries could not make their scheduled trips across the river due to strong currents. It has become difficult to handle the increasing pressure of homebound people as thousands of vehicles lay stranded on both sides of the port.

Many people have been unable to cross the Padma even after arriving at the port early in the morning, said Shafiqul. The situation has led to increased traffic jam and chaos.

“The lockdown was relaxed, but the number of ferries has not been increased. We keep waiting for hours. The passengers are not following health protocols, which is increasing the risk of coronavirus infection,” Gopalganj-bound 'Sohana' said.