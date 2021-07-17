Shimulia ferries, launches packed with homebound travellers as Eid exodus continues
Munshiganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2021 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2021 12:34 PM BdST
unshiganj's Shimulia ferry terminal has been teeming with large crowds as south-bound travellers crammed ferries and launches to return home for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
As many as 14 ferries and 82 launches are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route on Saturday. But, the number of vessels is not enough to handle the passenger load.
The vessels are also operating at a slow pace due to the high tide on the Padma.
The exodus ahead of the Eid break has resulted in massive traffic congestion at the terminal. A long line of freight trucks was seen on Saturday while rows of trucks stood stationary at the Shimulia port ground. A few trucks have also lined up at Khan Bari Point.
A total of 17 ferries are scheduled to operate on the Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway, according to Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury, BIWTC's co-general manager.
But three ferries could not make their scheduled trips across the river due to strong currents. It has become difficult to handle the increasing pressure of homebound people as thousands of vehicles lay stranded on both sides of the port.
Many people have been unable to cross the Padma even after arriving at the port early in the morning, said Shafiqul. The situation has led to increased traffic jam and chaos.
“The lockdown was relaxed, but the number of ferries has not been increased. We keep waiting for hours. The passengers are not following health protocols, which is increasing the risk of coronavirus infection,” Gopalganj-bound 'Sohana' said.
- Shimulia ferries, launches packed with homebound travellers as Eid exodus continues
- Bangladesh to receive 2m more Sinopharm vaccine doses from China Saturday
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Shamsul Alam is tapped to become state minister for planning
- Homebound travellers crowd Shimulia ferry port ahead of Eid
- Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid exodus begins
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Bangladesh reports 12,148 new virus cases, deaths rise by 187
- Shamsul Alam is tapped to become state minister for planning
- Regrets in South Africa after lives and livelihoods lost in mass unrest
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- Liton century, Shakib 5-for power Bangladesh to crushing 155-run win over Zimbabwe
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Isolation, quarantine can help break Bangladesh's deadly COVID cycle: experts