Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Faria Haider, was a first-year student at a medical college in Malaysia, according to her family.

She was declared dead by doctors at Dhaka Medical College early on Saturday after her family rushed to the hospital from their home in Gulshan's Niketon.

Quoting the woman's father Alam Haider, Bachchu Mia, an inspector at DMCH's police outpost, said she had gone to sleep without any incident after attending her classes online on Friday night.

"In the morning, her family members began knocking on her door but there was no response. They later unlocked the door and saw her hanging from the ceiling fan."

She was initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being taken to DMCH, but it was already too late by then.