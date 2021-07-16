Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid exodus begins
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2021 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2021 12:32 PM BdST
As the government lifted travel restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, heavy traffic has hit the Dhaka-Tangail highway with homebound passengers travelling to the north.
Heavy traffic created pockets of traffic congestion across 14 kilometres of the highway.
Traffic has been moving at a snail’s pace from the east side of the Bangabandhu Bridge to Elenga since early Friday, said Inspector Md Delwar Hossain of Tangail Traffic Police.
The highway became busy as the long-haul buses started trips on Thursday after the pandemic lockdown was relaxed.
Buses departing from the Gabtoli transport hub left half of the passenger seats empty as part of the health protocols. Passengers were seen waiting for buses for hours at the terminal or on the streets.
Bus, trucks and vehicles carrying sacrificial animals added to traffic congestion.
“We’re are trying our best to keep traffic moving on the highway,” said Inspector Delwar.
