Momen meets India’s Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi in Uzbekistan
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2021 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2021 02:57 AM BdST
AK Abdul Momen has met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi separately on the same day in Uzbekistan.
The foreign minister also met his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of an international conference on the challenges and opportunities of
regional connectivity in Central and South Asia at Tashkent on Thursday.
Momen and Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including the bilateral and regional connectivity, COVID-19 and vaccination situation in both the countries, and the repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar.
Jaishankar expressed his “happiness as the supply of vaccination to Bangladesh is back on track from diversified external source, including under COVAX arrangement”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also emphasised the need for resuming the activities of various joint mechanisms soon after the COVID scenario in both countries improves.
This was followed by Momen’s meeting with Wang Yi. Both sides reciprocated their appreciation to each other for exchanging video messages by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasions of the joint celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, and the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.
Momen thanked the Chinese government for initiating the six-party COVID consultation and for standing by the people of Bangladesh “at an extremely difficult time by generously sending vaccine doses as gifts and opening the commercial supply line”.
Momen reiterated his request to initiate vaccine coproduction in Bangladesh. Wang Yi assured him of the Chinese government’s support on this issue.
Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue to work further towards the repatriation of the Rohingya. They also underscored the need to resume the tripartite dialogue.
During his meeting with Muhriddin, Momen proposed to initiate a joint working commission to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Muhriddin expressed his country’s appreciation of Bangladesh for hosting the persecuted Rohingya people. He pledged to continue Tajikistan’s support for Bangladesh for the repatriation of the refugees.
Momen is leading a Bangladesh delegation to the conference. He will depart for Dhaka on Jul 18.
- Bus operators double fare
- GP’s net profit rises 17% in Q2
- CDA won’t allow commercial structure at CRB
- Daily count: 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases
- Heavy crowds at Shimulia ferry terminal
- Govt hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5
- River routes reopen as lockdown ends
- Moghbazar blast: source of gas leak remains unknown
- Operators double fare, run buses at full capacity flouting COVID health protocol
- Grameenphone’s quarterly profit rises 17% to Tk 8.5bn as data use grows in pandemic
- Chattogram Development Authority won’t allow commercial structure at heritage zone CRB
- Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds, heath restrictions ignored
- Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5 for Eid procurement
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to lower vaccination age to 18 years
- Three airlines resume domestic flight service in Bangladesh