Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2021 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2021 06:05 PM BdST
Evaly, an e-commerce platform mired in controversy, appears to be lying low barely 10 days after the government announced new measures to regulate digital marketplaces, leaving scores of disgruntled customers in the lurch.
Luring shoppers with dubious schemes, including offers of up to 300 percent cashback on purchases, the MLM business has been tainted by allegations of fraud and embezzlement.
The office of the digital marketplace in Dhanmondi has remained locked for days. Its founder Mohammad Rassel also seems to have gone off the radar.
Buyers and sellers have kicked up a storm on Evaly’s Facebook page, while many have physically gone to the company's Dhanmondi office.
'Manik', a vendor in the locality, said the office had closed three days before the lockdown was announced.
Security personnel at the building said the Evaly office has been closed since Jun 26 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
There is 'no possibility' of the office reopening before Eid.
A notice on the company's Facebook page as well as its Dhanmondi office said the employees were all working from home in compliance with the government's health regulations due to the pandemic. As a result, in-person services would be provided from the office.
Since its inception, Evaly has risen to prominence by offering various products at half price, provided that payment is made at least one or two months in advance.
In a short period of time, the platform attracted droves of buyers for a range of fancy products, including motorcycles, refrigerators, ACs and cars all over the country.
Money was taken in advance for low-priced items but from the beginning, Evaly was notorious for keeping most of its customers waiting to receive their products. After months of dallying, it would eventually agree to refund some of the money but even that would take months to get back to the customers.
The lack of laws and policies on e-commerce meant that the company went unpunished even though the government was aware of the irregularities.
However, at the beginning of July, the Ministry of Commerce announced new regulations to quell the possibility of any scam or other malpractices. E-commerce platforms are now required to make delivery within 48 hours of taking an order, while advance payments have also been capped at 10 percent of a product's price.
In the meantime, probes by Bangladesh Bank and the Ministry of Commerce have revealed that Evaly's liabilities to customers and traders exceed Tk 3 billion. A travel ban has since been imposed on Rassel and his wife, while the Anti-Corruption Commission also launched a probe into the allegations of embezzlement.
Meanwhile, the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab) on Thursday sent a letter to Evaly in the face of numerous customer complaints and asked for a response within seven days.
Rassel could not be reached on either of his two mobile numbers. Calls on the hotline number provided on the company's website are greeted by an automated voice recording without going through to any official.
- Shamsul Alam is tapped to become state minister for planning
- Homebound travellers crowd Shimulia ferry port ahead of Eid
- Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid exodus begins
- Udichi bombing: JMB militant executed in Gazipur jail
- Momen meets India’s Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi in Uzbekistan
- Operators double fare, run buses at full capacity flouting COVID health protocol
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- A pandemic positive: Dhaka cattle farms do brisk Eid business as online sales pick up
- Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
- China’s growth slows as pandemic fears persist
- Floods in Germany claim 81 victims, more than 1,000 missing
- Owners want to keep garment factories open in lockdown after Eid
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading