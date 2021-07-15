Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds, heath restrictions ignored
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2021 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 02:20 PM BdST
Thousands of people have gathered at Munshiganj’s Shimulia ferry terminal after the government lifted restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha despite a deadly surge in coronavirus deaths and infections.
The south-bound passengers were seen breaching health protocols on Thursday, the first day since restrictions were lifted after weeks of lockdown.
Local authorities and law enforcers are struggling to enforce health safety rules with their limited capacity, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Inspector Md Solaiman told bdnews24.com.
“People who came to the port are not heeding the advice to follow health rules despite the risk of catching the coronavirus.”
Police personnel seized two launches named Dalim-2 and Sharmin for carrying excess numbers of passengers, BIWTA official Ahmmad Ali said.
He said 13 of the 17 ferries are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.
- Heavy crowds at Shimulia ferry terminal
- Govt hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5
- River routes reopen as lockdown ends
- Moghbazar blast: source of gas leak remains unknown
- National committee favours 14 more days of lockdown
- Biman pilots threaten strike
- Daily tally: 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases
- Long tailbacks on highways to Sylhet
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds, heath restrictions ignored
- Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5 for Eid procurement
- Passenger vessels resume river service as lockdown ends
- Gas leak caused Moghbazar blast, probes find. But its source remains unknown
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec