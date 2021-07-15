Passenger vessels resume river service as lockdown ends

But shipping authorities and river vessel owners claim they are maintaining health protocols despite the easing of restrictions.

The MV Imam Hassan left the Sadarghat for Chandpur at 6 am on Thursday, while the Sonartari Launch departed around 7 am.

Considering the length of time launch service was suspended, the crowds are relatively manageable, Dinesh Kumar Saha, a transport inspector for the BIWTA, told bdnews24.com.

The MV Tipu launch is following the government’s instructions and only taking half its capacity of passengers, said launch general manager Farooq Hossain.

The government has eased pandemic restrictions from Jul 15 to Jul 22 ahead of Eid despite a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths. The government plans to impose a new lockdown from Jul 23 to Aug 5.

Despite the lifting of many restrictions, tourist venues and resorts are to remain closed and large social gatherings are prohibited. The government has also urged people to strictly adhere to health regulations.

River vessels may operate between midnight on Jul 14 to 6 am on Jul 23 if they only take half their capacity of passengers and ensures that all passengers are wearing masks and following health protocols, according to a BIWTA notice issued on Tuesday.

All types of passenger vessels, including launches, speedboats and trawlers, will suspend service between 6 am on Jul 23 and midnight on Aug 5, the notice added.

The fare for deck and chair tickets have been raised by 60 percent.

Health protocols will be enforced sternly, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

But it is harder to enforce health protocols on launches in the same way they can on buses and trains, he said.

The decks of vessels have been marked to help delineate proper health restrictions and they must be followed, he said.

“If launch owners are lax in enforcing health restrictions, they will be dealt with harshly,” the state minister said.

Bangladesh was under a ‘strict lockdown’ between Jul 1 and Jul 14 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to that, the government had announced lockdowns at seven districts in Dhaka from Jun 22. The BIWTA also suspended passenger vessel service across the country on Jun 22.