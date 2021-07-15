National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown

The committee also advised against allowing traders to set up cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha, saying the authorities had better launch a digital window for the trade.

The COVID-19-related committee, which sat for its 41st meeting on Monday, made its decisions public at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government imposed a lockdown with strict restrictions forbidding people to go out of home from Jul 1 following the suggestion of the same committee.

The government decided to relax the lockdown from Thursday for a week until Jul 22 to allow people to celebrate Eid. The national committee’s recommendation came two days after the government’s announcement.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, too, expressed worries about the government's decision to ease lockdown curbs now, and warned that it might further worsen the situation.

“The health ministry and DGHS think the cases of infection may increase due to relaxation of the restrictions,” DGHS spokesperson Md Robed Amin said.

A media release from the national committee said although the government decided to ease the lockdown and organise the cattle markets on a limited scale, the committee has recommended several measures.

Not allowing any cattle markets to be set up in urban areas is one of them.

Throwing up cattle markets may be allowed in open spaces where physical distancing and other health rules can be maintained.

In that case, people aged 50 years or above, or any COVID-positive individual should be barred from entering these markets. Separate entrances and exits need to be set up while wearing of masks must be made mandatory.

The committee also called on the government to encourage people to spend their Eid holidays where they are stationed rather than returning to their hometowns.