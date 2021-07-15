National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2021 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 01:40 AM BdST
The National Technical Advisory Committee has cautioned the government against loosening the lockdown restrictions at a time when the cases and fatalities are peaking in Bangladesh, suggesting another 14-day extension of the countrywide curbs.
The committee also advised against allowing traders to set up cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha, saying the authorities had better launch a digital window for the trade.
The COVID-19-related committee, which sat for its 41st meeting on Monday, made its decisions public at a media briefing on Wednesday.
Earlier, the government imposed a lockdown with strict restrictions forbidding people to go out of home from Jul 1 following the suggestion of the same committee.
The government decided to relax the lockdown from Thursday for a week until Jul 22 to allow people to celebrate Eid. The national committee’s recommendation came two days after the government’s announcement.
Earlier, the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, too, expressed worries about the government's decision to ease lockdown curbs now, and warned that it might further worsen the situation.
“The health ministry and DGHS think the cases of infection may increase due to relaxation of the restrictions,” DGHS spokesperson Md Robed Amin said.
A media release from the national committee said although the government decided to ease the lockdown and organise the cattle markets on a limited scale, the committee has recommended several measures.
Not allowing any cattle markets to be set up in urban areas is one of them.
Throwing up cattle markets may be allowed in open spaces where physical distancing and other health rules can be maintained.
In that case, people aged 50 years or above, or any COVID-positive individual should be barred from entering these markets. Separate entrances and exits need to be set up while wearing of masks must be made mandatory.
The committee also called on the government to encourage people to spend their Eid holidays where they are stationed rather than returning to their hometowns.
- Biman pilots threaten strike
- Daily tally: 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases
- Long tailbacks on highways to Sylhet
- Govt to get Sinopharm vaccine at lower price
- Traffic swells on final day of lockdown
- Kamrangirchar blast: Child dies of burns
- Normal banking hours ahead of Eid
- Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Workers' safety: HC judge rips into business community over response to factory fire
- Travellers swamp Shimulia docks before COVID lockdown is lifted
- Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
- Narayanganj factory fire: Hashem, 6 others sent to jail
- Bangladesh orders tourist venues to stay closed, bars public gatherings even as lockdown eases
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price