Workers' safety: HC judge rips into business community over response to factory fire

Justice M Enayetur Rahim took umbrage with the silence of top trade organisations over the deaths of more than 50 workers in a fire at a processing unit of Hashem Foods Ltd while hearing an application on the payment of salaries, bonuses and arrears of the injured factory workers on Wednesday.

“Personally, I try to follow the newspapers. I don't see any positive role on their (business organisations) part," said Justice Rahim.

“Those of you who are from different (human rights, environmental, legal aid) organisations often come before the court. The most unfortunate thing is that there is a business community in our country but they have taken no action on these issues. ”

Activists of the Communist Party of Bangladesh demonstrate at Paltan bend in Dhaka on Monday, Jul 12, 2021 demanding proper compensation for the victims of the deadly fire at Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj, and trial of the owner and government officials responsible for the monitoring of the plant’s safety.

On the massive blaze at Hashem Foods factory, the senior judge said, "I didn't see any statement from the FBCCI expressing any grief over the deaths of these workers or any of their delegations going there."

Highlighting the responsibilities of business associations, Justice Rahim said, "They are just concerned about getting compensation and incentives from the government and the write-off of bank loans."

"I think the business organisations, including the FBCCI, need to play a role in these cases.

“Are the factories being run properly? Where are the weaknesses? These are the things they should see. There has been a lot of change now as foreigners have put pressure on the garment industry. In our country, nothing happens unless you put pressure. This much should be understood."

Criticising the government agencies overseeing the factories, Justice Rahim said, "It should be seen whether they are doing their job properly.

“Today, I read in the newspaper that they (authorities) went to visit the factory and came away with an envelope. You (human rights, environmental or legal aid organisations) have an opportunity to make a real impact in these places."