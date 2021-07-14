Travellers swamp Shimulia docks before COVID lockdown is lifted

The docks were bustling with people moving both in and out of Dhaka, risking infection on Wednesday with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays nearing.

More than 200 vehicles carrying goods were in queue at the parking yard waiting for the crossing, said Zakir Hossain, a traffic inspector at the docks.

Sirajul Kabir, in charge of Mawa River Police outpost, said the crowd at the docks are swelling with the Eid holidays around the corner.

Even with a police check-post set up there amid the strict restrictions of the lockdown, authorities are struggling to keep the crowds under control.

Mehedi Hasan, a traffic superintendent of BIWTC Shimulia docks, said law enforcers there have eased up on the restrictions following the government’s announcement to lift the lockdown, causing more passengers to opt to travel in and out of Dhaka.

Authorities plan to resume launch and trawler services at the docks from Thursday.

Cleaners were tidying up the docks while the workers of the vessels also appeared busy.

The passengers, too, said the check-posts were letting them off easily without question or obstruction from the law enforcers.

Some of them were asked why they were travelling out of Dhaka before Thursday.

“The docks will be extremely crowded when the lockdown is lifted on Thursday. So I’m going home with a day in hand,” passenger Alamgir Hossain said, explaining the reason behind deciding to travel amid the lockdown.

Malek Dewan, who was headed from Barguna to Narayanganj, said: “I went to my hometown amid the lockdown for some emergency work involving land. I’m returning to my workplace after wrapping things up here.”

BIWTC Assistant Director General (Marine) Ahmmed Ali said 13 of the 17 ferries were operating amid the intense Padma waves on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

Apart from trucks, ambulances and other transports delivering emergency services, microbuses, personal cars and motorcycles crossed the river on Wednesday.

Others were breaking up their trips into rides on smaller vehicles to reach the docks.

The launch services will resume on Thursday after a 24-day break imposed by the authorities.