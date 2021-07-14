Travellers swamp Shimulia docks before COVID lockdown is lifted
Farhana Mirza, Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 09:30 PM BdST
Scores of people have crowded Munshiganj’s Shimulia docks on the last day of a two-week lockdown imposed by the government in its efforts to curb soaring and deadly COVID-19 infections.
The docks were bustling with people moving both in and out of Dhaka, risking infection on Wednesday with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays nearing.
More than 200 vehicles carrying goods were in queue at the parking yard waiting for the crossing, said Zakir Hossain, a traffic inspector at the docks.
Even with a police check-post set up there amid the strict restrictions of the lockdown, authorities are struggling to keep the crowds under control.
Mehedi Hasan, a traffic superintendent of BIWTC Shimulia docks, said law enforcers there have eased up on the restrictions following the government’s announcement to lift the lockdown, causing more passengers to opt to travel in and out of Dhaka.
Authorities plan to resume launch and trawler services at the docks from Thursday.
The passengers, too, said the check-posts were letting them off easily without question or obstruction from the law enforcers.
Some of them were asked why they were travelling out of Dhaka before Thursday.
“The docks will be extremely crowded when the lockdown is lifted on Thursday. So I’m going home with a day in hand,” passenger Alamgir Hossain said, explaining the reason behind deciding to travel amid the lockdown.
BIWTC Assistant Director General (Marine) Ahmmed Ali said 13 of the 17 ferries were operating amid the intense Padma waves on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.
Apart from trucks, ambulances and other transports delivering emergency services, microbuses, personal cars and motorcycles crossed the river on Wednesday.
The launch services will resume on Thursday after a 24-day break imposed by the authorities.
