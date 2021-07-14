Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown

The police personnel deployed to limit vehicles on the roads were busy directing traffic.

“We took up most of the road in the past few days,” joked Md Moinuddin, a rickshaw driver who was working in the Kakrail area. “But now the cars are out and about and we’re fewer in number.”

“Rickshaw pedalling was nice over the past few days. I was able to get about easily and take my passengers to their destinations quickly.”

The lockdown imposed two weeks ago to curb the transmission of COVID-19 ends at midnight on Wednesday. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Tuesday stating that restrictions would be eased until Jul 23 for Eid celebrations.

But the lockdown has not been lifted yet, and police were seen detaining two autorickshaws at the Nightingale intersection around 9:30 am.

“Sir, please forgive us,” said one of the drivers, to the police. “We thought restrictions would be a bit less strict on the last day of the lockdown and took our vehicles to the streets to earn enough to eat.”

The footpaths and wet markets near the main thoroughfares saw more traffic as well. Crowds gathered at the Malibagh Rail Gate Bazar, the Rail Gate Wet Market and the Shantinagar Bazar.

“During lockdown, I’ve come to the bazaar every second or third day,” said Farida Akhtar, who had come to buy TCB-subsidised oil, lentils and sugar. “This is the most crowded it has been since the start. Seeing so many people here, even as the coronavirus situation worsens, is worrying – what is to come?”

Shameem, a motorcycle driver for a ride-sharing service in the Agargaon area, says he has been to and from Mirpur twice and did not face any harassment on the way.

Sajedur Rahman, a marketing official at a private company in Dhaka, has made his way to the Agargaon area from Narayanganj after several trips on rickshaw vans and pickup trucks.

“Police are still conducting inspections on the road,” he said. “Usually, I travel by bus. But it costs Tk 400-500 for a motorcycle trip now. I had to use a number of tricks to get here. My office is in Monipur. I’m catching a motorcycle there.”

Clothing stores, dry cleaners and hardware stores were all open in Old Dhaka, Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor and Bakshibazar. The stores are crowded and few customers wore masks.

There were more rickshaw-vans selling fresh fruit and vegetables than before and more crowds at the local stores. No one seemed to be following the government’s health protocols.

People say a nine-day pause in the lockdown has caused everyone to ignore restrictions.

There was little to no law enforcement presence in the Mirpur-11, Mirpur-12 and Kalshi areas on Wednesday morning.

Traffic in the area seemed back to normal, with the exception of buses. The wet markets and clothing stores saw the most business.

Countless people were crowding the clothing stores at the Mirpur-12 D-Block area around 10 am, a very few of whom wore masks.

“I think I’ll go to my village home now that they’re lifting the lockdown,” said Parvin Akhtar, one of the customers. “So, I’ve come to do some shopping.”

“I’m wearing a burqa, but I forgot my mask. Anyway, my face is covered, so it isn’t a big deal.”