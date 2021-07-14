Narayanganj factory fire: Hashem, 6 others sent to jail
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 08:00 PM BdST
Md Abul Hashem, chairman of Sajeeb Group, and six others, including his two sons, have been sent to jail after their bail pleas were rejected in a case over a deadly factory fire that claimed more than 50 lives in Narayanganj.
However, Hashem's two other sons secured bail in the homicide case started by the police.
Narayanganj's Senior Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Khatun passed the orders on Wednesday after the eight suspects were produced in court at the end of a 4-day remand, said Inspector Humayun Kabir of Rupganj police.
A fire burnt equipment on the fifth floor of Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj into ashes. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Liton presented the bail petition in court while court inspector Asaduzzaman and Mahbubur Rahman Ismail represented the state.
After the hearing, the judge granted bail to Hashem's youngest sons Tawsif Ibrahim, 33, and Tanzim Ibrahim, 21, on a bond of Tk 20,000 as they were not involved directly involved in the running of the company.
Police personnel escort Abul Hashem, chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, to a court in Narayanganj after his remand on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 in a case over the death of at least 50 workers in a fire at Hashem Foods factory.
Fire Service officials have blamed a faulty fire safety system at the factory for the fatal blaze.
One of the staircases leading to the rooftop was also locked, leaving many workers trapped inside the burning building, according to them. The use of child labour in the factory has also come to light since the incident.
Narayanganj police later started a case on a range of charges, including murder under section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by death or life imprisonment. The other charges include attempt to murder and voluntarily causing serious injury, both of which are imprisonable offences.
