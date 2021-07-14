Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 11:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh Airlines Pilot Association or BAPA has threatened a strike by aviators of the country over not receiving their usual pay after the salaries of those who underwent pay cuts during the pandemic were revised.
Calling it ‘discriminatory’, BAPA President Mahbubur Rahman said, “If the peaceful demonstration of the pilots does not resolve the situation, we'll be forced to go on a strike, if need be.”
Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal declined to comment on the matter.
“Everyone has to keep the pandemic in view. There is a proper authority to consider Biman pilots’ demands. I hope they'll arrive at a decision taking everything into account,” State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali told bdnews24.com.
Bangladesh cut off its international and domestic air connectivity following the coronavirus outbreak in the country in March last year. With all passenger flights grounded, state carrier Biman then cut the pay of its pilots.
As many as 157 pilots are on the payroll of Biman. They have been hit with a reduction in pay ranging from 25 percent to 50 percent of their salary since May 2020.
Ait connectivity is yet to be fully restored even after a year into the outbreak, but an order from Biman Director (administration) Ziauddin brought a lot of changes to the pay cut methods of the pilots on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s directive stated that pilots working as cockpit crew between zero to five years will suffer no pay cuts for the month of July.
Crew members, including pilots, working there for five to 10 years will receive a 5 percent pay cut, while those working for 10 years or more will get 25 percent less salary.
The pilots, however, said they stopped receiving overseas allowance, amounting to 20 percent of the salaries, so the pay cut in reality was 45 percent as opposed to 25 percent. It means those who will receive 5 percent pay cut will actually get 25 percent less.
The pilots also said officials working there for less than five years total 10 at the most.
The BAPA meeting agreed to send a strongly-worded letter against the authority’s decision and request a fair payment among all Biman employees by Jul 30.
BAPA President Mahbubur said, “If the Biman authorities do not settle the payment issue by Jul 30, flight operations will only be conducted through bilateral contracts between Biman and BAPA.”
However, the pilots will be prepared to fly medical equipment, vaccine and do other COVID19-related tasks.
