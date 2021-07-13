UN rights body unanimously adopts resolution calling for an end to Rohingya crisis

The resolution at the 47th session of the council in Geneva on Monday was the first to be adopted without a vote since the massive influx of the Rohingya into Bangladesh following a military crackdown in August 2017, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh at the UN said in a statement.

The mission considers the adoption of the resolution by consensus as “a big milestone for Bangladesh” following its “intense diplomatic efforts”.

At the initiative of Bangladesh, all member states of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, or OIC, presented the draft before the council.

“There had been strong divergences and differences among the UN member states on various elements of the text from the outset. Finally, after tough and lengthy negotiations at several phases, the resolution was adopted by consensus by the Council today,” the statement said.

“On humanitarian grounds, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the borders of Bangladesh for the Rohingyas, the ill-fated victims of atrocities and heinous crimes. However, it is regrettable that even in the last four years repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas has not yet happened because of the continued non-cooperation and reluctance of Myanmar,” Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, said during the adoption of the resolution.

He also said the issue of addressing the Rohingya crisis and the protection of the human rights of the ethnic minority group “must remain high on the UN agenda”.

“The current political turmoil in Myanmar should not detract the international community from paying due attention to this crisis and seeking a durable solution,” Mustafizur said, calling upon the international community to play a visible and an effective role in ensuring the return of the Rohingya with full security and dignity.

The resolution praised Bangladesh for providing shelter to the Rohingya. It called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance until they return to Myanmar.

The resolution also emphasised the need to bring those accused and responsible for all

forms of torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Rohingya, including sexual offences, to justice under appropriate national, regional and international judicial mechanisms.

It acknowledged the ongoing criminal proceedings in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

The resolution also reiterated the authority of the UN Security Council to determine what to do in such a situation.

he resolution asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a report to the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly on the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar.

It also called for a panel discussion in the Human Rights Council on the root causes of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.