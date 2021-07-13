Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 08:37 PM BdST
Kishwar Chowdhury of Bangladeshi descent has finished third in the 2021 edition of the prestigious MasterChef Australia competition, coming behind Justin Narayan, who finished first, and Pete Campbell.
The 38-year-old residing in Melbourne went through weeks presenting Bangladeshi culinary heritage to the astonishment of a panel of judges in an emotional journey which culminated on Tuesday.
A pastor of Indian descent, Justin grabbed the highest points to be declared the winner. He picked up a cool $250,000 for his efforts – but it was an admirable showing for all of the top three.
The Australian High Commission in Dhaka congratulated Kishwar on her “fantastic achievement.”
Justin was the self-proclaimed underdog heading into Tuesday night’s MasterChef grand finale, with 51 points to favourite Pete’s 53.
But in the end, Justin romped to victory with a total score of 125 points to Pete’s 124 and 114 from Kishwar.
“The extraordinary chefs and mentors I met on my journey here, inspired me to research ancient techniques and reimagine dishes that have been passed down from generation to generation,” Kishwar said on Facebook as she posted a picture of her final dish for the 2021 contest.
She said culinary genius of celebrity chef proprietor Heston Blumenthal of The Fat Duck Restaurant in the UK had her thinking about the concept of “Smoked Water”.
Smoked Rice Water, Kishwar Chowdhury's final dish at MasterChef Australia 2021.
“So here is my last and final homage to a dish that deserves this stage. As Jock Zonfrillo (MasterChef judge) put it, this food belongs here. It’s been an honour to be able to bring this food to the Masterchef Australia platform.”
Watching their regular dishes becoming famous with a magical touch by Kishwar , Bangladeshis all over the world threw their support behind the “Royal Bengal Tiger Mum”, as she describes herself on Instagram, with the hashtag #GoKishwar on social media platforms.
"Did Kishwar Chowdhury win the 250k ? - NO/Did she win a million + hearts - HELL YES!!" her spouse Ehtesham Newaz, who is also from Bangladesh, wrote on Facebook.
Thanks for letting all of us witness your Everest, @Kishjustathome #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/TvQoebbHBb— MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) July 13, 2021
Our hearts are bursting seeing these families reunited #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/a0TcgMhgCs— MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) July 12, 2021
The crown jewel of all @Kishjustathome's dishes #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/DsqnfAIAZQ— MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) July 7, 2021
- Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
- Systemic change needed after Rupganj fire: US trade rep
- Bangladesh to get 5.9m more vaccine doses in July
- Lockdown lifted for Eid
- Ctg logs record 955 COVID cases
- UN rights body adopts Rohingya resolution
- Trains resume on Jul 15
- Restrictions to ease briefly during Eid
- PM Hasina announces Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
- Accountability, systemic change needed after Narayanganj factory fire: US trade representative
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Chattogram logs record 955 COVID cases as deaths rise by 10 in a day
- UN rights body unanimously adopts resolution calling for an end to Rohingya crisis
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Bangladesh to ease curbs for Eid despite virus surge in lockdown
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Why are COVID deaths spiralling in Bangladesh? Health experts weigh in
- WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day