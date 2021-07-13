Chattogram logs record 955 COVID cases as deaths rise by 10 in a day

As many as 2,649 samples were tested for the coronavirus, which yielded a 36.05 percent positivity rate, Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

A total of 66,784 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the outbreak in Chattogram district, of whom 790 have died, according to the civil surgeon's office.

On Monday, a record 821 people were found to be infected with the disease.