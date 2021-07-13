Chattogram logs record 955 COVID cases as deaths rise by 10 in a day
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 10:29 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 10:29 AM BdST
The Chattogram district has recorded 955 positive cases of COVID in a 24-hour count, a new daily high, while 10 people have died from the disease.
As many as 2,649 samples were tested for the coronavirus, which yielded a 36.05 percent positivity rate, Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
A total of 66,784 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the outbreak in Chattogram district, of whom 790 have died, according to the civil surgeon's office.
On Monday, a record 821 people were found to be infected with the disease.
