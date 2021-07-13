Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 12:13 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has decided to lift lockdown restrictions for 9 days to allow people to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha, despite record numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Restrictions will be eased from midnight on Jul 14 to 6 am on Jul 23, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.
“The decision was taken to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha, to allow the public to travel, so that pre-Eid business and commerce can be conducted, in consideration of the socio-economic condition of the country and the need to maintain normal economic activity,” the circular said.
But the public must remain alert and adhere ‘strictly’ to health protocols, such as wearing masks, the government said.
After the Eid holidays end, previous restrictions will again come into effect and remain in place until Aug 5.
More to follow
