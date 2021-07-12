Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2021 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2021 08:43 PM BdST
The railways ministry has decided to resume services by adhering to the coronavirus health protocols after the government announced relaxation of lockdown restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
The trains will be allowed to take passengers at half the capacity from Jul 15 to Jul 22, the ministry’s spokesman Shariful Alam said on Monday.
Tickets will be available only online from Tuesday. Shariful said the schedules and number of trains will be announced later.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the railways ministry halted train services to and from Dhaka on Jun 22 after the government sealed off seven central districts surrounding the capital to restrict public transport and mobility in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
As the outbreak raged on, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on Jul 1, and it was extended to Jul 14.
Now the government has decided to ease the restrictions for eight days from Jul 15 during the Eid, which will be observed on Jul 21. The harsh restrictions will be reimposed on Jul 23.
- Restrictions to ease briefly during Eid
- Record 13,768 virus cases in a day
- SC upholds death for convict in the murder of Labaid doctor
- ‘What lockdown?’ ask Dhaka residents
- Long wait for TCB goods ends in nothing
- Bombs recovered in N’ganj militant den
- Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Court upholds death for Aminul Islam in the 2005 murder of Labaid doctor
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Health directorate warns of darker days as COVID crisis worsens in Bangladesh
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bombs recovered in raid on Narayanganj militant hideout
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid
- Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown