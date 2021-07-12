Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases

The trains will be allowed to take passengers at half the capacity from Jul 15 to Jul 22, the ministry’s spokesman Shariful Alam said on Monday.

Tickets will be available only online from Tuesday. Shariful said the schedules and number of trains will be announced later.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the railways ministry halted train services to and from Dhaka on Jun 22 after the government sealed off seven central districts surrounding the capital to restrict public transport and mobility in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As the outbreak raged on, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on Jul 1, and it was extended to Jul 14.

Now the government has decided to ease the restrictions for eight days from Jul 15 during the Eid, which will be observed on Jul 21. The harsh restrictions will be reimposed on Jul 23.