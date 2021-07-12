Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid

The harsh curbs will be reimposed after the festival.

The Cabinet Division will announce the new rules in details on Tuesday, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Muslims in Bangladesh are set to observe the Eid on Jul 21 as the number of coronavirus infections and deaths from COVID-19 are setting new records in daily counts.

A year into the coronavirus outbreak, the country is now embroiled in the worst phase of the pandemic, compounded by the community transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first found in neighbouring India.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has enforced various restrictions on daily life since April. But as the pandemic curbs failed to have the desired results, the government imposed its harshest lockdown yet on Jul 1.

Following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the government extended the lockdown by a week to Jul 14.

But with the festival ahead, the lockdown appears to be easing in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh as stores are reopening with more people and cars venturing out.

In a grim assessment of the COVID-19 crisis, the Directorate General of Health Services has warned that the pandemic could worsen over the next seven days as infections continued to soar despite the imposition of a stringent lockdown.

If the current trend continues, hospitals will run out of ICU beds within a week, according to health officials.

On Monday, Bangladesh reported 13,768 COVID-19 cases, a new daily record, taking the tally to 1,034,957. The death toll surged by 220 to 16,639 in a day.