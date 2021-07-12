Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2021 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2021 08:23 PM BdST
The government has decided to extend the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by easing the restrictions from Jul 15 to Jul 22 due to Eid-ul-Azha.
The harsh curbs will be reimposed after the festival.
The Cabinet Division will announce the new rules in details on Tuesday, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Muslims in Bangladesh are set to observe the Eid on Jul 21 as the number of coronavirus infections and deaths from COVID-19 are setting new records in daily counts.
A year into the coronavirus outbreak, the country is now embroiled in the worst phase of the pandemic, compounded by the community transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first found in neighbouring India.
In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has enforced various restrictions on daily life since April. But as the pandemic curbs failed to have the desired results, the government imposed its harshest lockdown yet on Jul 1.
Following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the government extended the lockdown by a week to Jul 14.
But with the festival ahead, the lockdown appears to be easing in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh as stores are reopening with more people and cars venturing out.
In a grim assessment of the COVID-19 crisis, the Directorate General of Health Services has warned that the pandemic could worsen over the next seven days as infections continued to soar despite the imposition of a stringent lockdown.
If the current trend continues, hospitals will run out of ICU beds within a week, according to health officials.
On Monday, Bangladesh reported 13,768 COVID-19 cases, a new daily record, taking the tally to 1,034,957. The death toll surged by 220 to 16,639 in a day.
- Restrictions to ease briefly during Eid
- Record 13,768 virus cases in a day
- SC upholds death for convict in the murder of Labaid doctor
- ‘What lockdown?’ ask Dhaka residents
- Long wait for TCB goods ends in nothing
- Bombs recovered in N’ganj militant den
- Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Court upholds death for Aminul Islam in the 2005 murder of Labaid doctor
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Health directorate warns of darker days as COVID crisis worsens in Bangladesh
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bombs recovered in raid on Narayanganj militant hideout
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Bangladesh to ease virus lockdown restrictions during Eid
- Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown