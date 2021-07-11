Police surround ‘militant hideout’ in Narayanganj’s Araihajar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2021 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 10:57 PM BdST
Police have surrounded a suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj’s Araihajar Upazila.
Members of the bomb disposal unit and SWAT of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police started for Narayanganj for an operation on Sunday evening.
Police believe there are explosives at the house in the Panchagaon area, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the DMP’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime unit.
Anisur Rahman, an inspector at Araihajar Police Station, said the one-storey house in Noagaon neighbourhood is called ‘Mia Saheber Bari’. It has a mosque next to it.
Faizul Islam, a resident of the area, said people posing as law enforcers picked up three others of the area some days ago. They are Abdullah Al Mamun, 25, Khalid Hasan Bhuiyan, 23, and Shafiqul Islam Hridoy, 18.
Mamun, a native of Lalmonirhat, worked as the muezzin of the mosque.
Officials said he had told the law enforcers that the bomb planted inside a police box in Narayanganj in May was supplied from the house now surrounded by the police.
Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit is investigating the case. Sanwar Hossain, a superintendent of police and the chief of the unit, had earlier said the bomb was remote-controlled, but it did not go off due to mechanical errors.
