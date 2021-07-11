Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2021 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 01:27 PM BdST
All government offices will continue their official work virtually amid heightened restrictions for the ongoing lockdown.
“We request that all offices take necessary measures to ensure that official work is conducted virtually (through e-documents, e-tendering, email, SMS, WhatsApp and other means),” the Cabinet Division said in a letter to all secretaries on Sunday.
All public, semi-public, autonomous and private offices will remain closed in an effort to curb the transmission of COVID-19. The operations of all emergency offices and services are exempted from this order.
The government imposed heightened restrictions for a week starting Jul 1, at the advice of experts, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the country leading to record numbers of cases and deaths.
The lockdown was later extended by a week to Jul 14. In accordance with these restrictions, all public, semi-public, autonomous and private offices have stayed closed, with the exception of emergency offices and services.
