Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jul 2021 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 08:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21 now that the moon for the month of Zil Hajj on the Islamic calendar has been sighted.

The National Moon-Sighting Committee made the announcement after a meeting at the Islamic Foundation’s office in Baitul Mukarram on Sunday.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of Muslims after the Eid-ul-Fitr, is observed on the tenth day of  Zil Hajj, the final month of the Arabic calendar.

Muslims sacrifice animals during the festival to shun away the evil inside and seeking the blessing of the almighty.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories