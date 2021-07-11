Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21

The National Moon-Sighting Committee made the announcement after a meeting at the Islamic Foundation’s office in Baitul Mukarram on Sunday.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of Muslims after the Eid-ul-Fitr, is observed on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Arabic calendar.

Muslims sacrifice animals during the festival to shun away the evil inside and seeking the blessing of the almighty.