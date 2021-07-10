Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2021 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 01:07 AM BdST
It will take at least three weeks to identify the victims of the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj by conducting DNA tests.
The forensic unit of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department will conduct the tests.
Romana Aktar, special superintendent of police at CID, said at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday they will collect samples from bones and teeth of the victims, and match the DNA with samples from relatives of the workers.
“It will take at least 21 days to complete the tests,” she said.
The police will hand the remains to the families after the identification.
The authorities confirmed the death of three workers on Thursday night, hours after the fire erupted.
The firefighters found at least 49 bodies on Friday afternoon. Flames were still burning at some places inside the six-storey building on Friday night.
The rescuers put the remains of the 49 victims in 48 bags.
One of the bags contained the remains of two workers, said Saleh Uddin Ahmed, senior assistant superintendent of police.
“We’ve made the inquest reports considering one body per bag. If the remains in one bag are proved to be of two people in tests, the count will change,” he said.
Shah Zaman, OC of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station, said 11 sub-inspectors made the inquest reports before post-mortem examination.
CID Assistant DNA System Analyst Nusrat Yasmin said they have collected samples from the relatives of 18 missing workers. The sample collection will resume on Saturday.
- Workers were listed as adults: Hashem Foods
- Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
- ‘Edible oil kept’ Hashem Foods factory burning
- Factory fire: many missing workers are underaged
- Record 212 new virus deaths as cases top 1m
- No fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory
- Workers were locked in as flames spread: official
- Narayanganj fire: death toll rises to 40
- Hashem Foods says workers were listed as adults after deadly fire unearths child labour
- Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
- Edible oil to make Nocilla kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- As fire ravages Hashem Foods factory, search for missing workers is on. Some are underaged
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads
- Dire PMO warnings after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- How crowded are America’s national parks?