Kushtia reports 18 new virus deaths, Rajshahi hospital logs 14 more
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2021 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 02:03 PM BdST
Kushtia has registered 18 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while Rajshahi Medical College Hospital recorded 14 more deaths at its coronavirus unit.
Another nine people died in Kushtia while displaying symptoms consistent with the disease until 8 am on Saturday, according to the district's Civil Surgeon Dr HM Anwarul Islam.
Among the dead, 15 were undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital, while the others passed away at Khoksha Upazila Health Complex, Kumarkhari Health Complex and Mirpur Health Complex.
Meanwhile, the PCR lab in Kushtia Medical College detected 175 new cases of the coronavirus infection from 735 samples, according to the civil surgeon. This puts the daily positivity rate in the district at almost 30 percent.
Kushtia's COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 328.
The 14 deaths at the RMCH coronavirus unit occurred in the 24 hours to 6 am on Saturday, said Brig Gen Shameem Yazdany, the hospital’s director.
Among the dead, seven were from Rajshahi, four from Natore and one each from Pabna, Chuadanga and Joypurhat.
Six had tested positive for the virus while others displayed symptoms consistent with the disease, he said.
The coronavirus unit has admitted 60 more patients in the past 24 hours, while another 11 were discharged after recovering from the disease.
This brings the total number of patients at the hospital’s COVID-19 unit to 522, a new record. The unit has a capacity of only 454 beds, forcing some patients to use makeshift bedrolls on the floor or on the hospital’s verandahs.
The hospital has also registered 130 new cases of the virus in the Rajshahi district in the past 24 hours, higher than in the past five days.
- Negligent owners cause another deadly fire
- Workers were listed as adults: Hashem Foods
- Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
- ‘Edible oil kept’ Hashem Foods factory burning
- Factory fire: many missing workers are underaged
- Record 212 new virus deaths as cases top 1m
- No fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory
- Workers were locked in as flames spread: official
- Police nab Sajeeb Group CEO over factory fire
- Kushtia reports 18 new virus deaths, Rajshahi hospital logs 14 more
- Case over Hashem Foods factory fire looms, owner in police's crosshairs
- Husband, wife die from burns after Kamrangirchar explosion
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- How crowded are America’s national parks?