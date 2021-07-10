Husband, wife die from burns after Kamrangirchar explosion

The dead have been identified as Abdul Matin, 40, and his wife Yasmin Akhtar Moina, 35.

Moina died at the hospital on Friday night, while Matin died on Saturday morning, said Inspector Md Bachhu Miah, of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost.

Both Matin and Moina suffered burns on 95 percent of their bodies.

Their two daughters – 'Aysha', 6, and 'Maisha', 10, are still hospitalised.

The siblings suffered burns on 42 percent of their bodies, Bachhu Miah said, citing doctors.

The explosion occurred at a two-storey building in the Kazi Alley area of Sylhetbazar around 4 am on Friday.

Matin was charging the battery on his autorickshaw when it exploded, sparking a fire on the lower floor of the building, said Kamrangirchar Police Inspector Mostofa Anwar.