Hashem Foods says workers were listed as adults after deadly fire unearths child labour

Officials also denied that the factory had no fire safety system at all after 52 workers died in the fire that gutted the six-storey building for around 24 hours from Thursday afternoon.

Salah Uddin, administrative officer of parent company Sajeeb Group, said they had “some” fire-extinguishing equipment and had “tried” to control the fire in the beginning.

About the young workers, he said they had written 18 as their age in papers.

About 180 to 190 workers were at the factory when the fire erupted, according to him.

The fire on the top floors of the Hashem Foods factory building in Narayanganj’s Rupganj flared up again on Friday, a day after it initially broke out, Jul 9, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The building did not have any fire extinguisher or an emergency exit route, according to officials.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, the Fire Service's director of operations, said the building, spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, only had two exit staircases.

However, a building of this size needed at least four to five staircases, according to him.

Moreover, one of the exit staircases was locked, firefighters said.

“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could have saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service.

“We had fire extinguishers and hose pipes. We tried to douse the fire with these,” said Salah Uddin.

It was not clear from where the fire had originated, he said.

Families of the missing workers gathered outside the factory on Friday as the firefighters were trying to put out the flames on Friday. According to the families, most of the victims were under 18 years of age.

bdnews24.com also spoke to survivors as young as 14 years old.

One of the missing workers was 14-year-old and had begun working at the factory three years ago.

“Some of them (young workers) were employed as helpers. But the documents they had given us say they were aged 18. Some boys may look like they are under 18, but the documents don’t say so,” said Salah Uddin.