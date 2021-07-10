Out of school into the inferno: underage workers recount Hashem Foods factory tragedy

Her sister and brother-in-law brought her to Narayanganj as the pandemic forced the school shut. To help her family out, she had to accept the job of packaging biscuits for a monthly wage of Tk 5,600.

The fire erupted when she was working on the first floor. As the only exit staircase to the floor was blocked by raging flames, the girl jumped off the building with many others for survival.

By no means was it the first fire incident there. A fire had broken out at the factory in Rupganj around a month ago, said Rosina, speaking from her bed at US-Bangla Hospital in Narayanganj.

The other girls at the hospital are aged between 14 and 17.

The fire that claimed at least 50 lives has shone an ugly light on child labour at the Hashem Foods factory, owned by Sajeeb Group. The products manufactured at the factory included Nocilla spread, Tang drink mix, Shezan Juice, Bournvita health drink and Kolson macaroni.

Rosina’s colleague Soma, also identified by a single name, was also working on the first floor which is air-conditioned and no sound get in from outside. When a boy came shouting “fire, fire!”, the supervisor took them next to the windows. Later, they jumped. Soma broke her arm and injured a leg.

During the last fire incident on the top floors of the factory, the authorities had not let anyone go out, the girl said. The workers put out the fire at that time.

One of the main exits was closed during the blaze that originated on Thursday afternoon. Flames were still spotted on Friday.

Another worker, who also gave her name only as Ruma, was packaging mango bars at the jam and jelly section on the ground floor. She, too, said the supervisor had not let them go out during the last fire incident.

On Thursday, when the fire erupted at the noodles section on the first floor, Ruma rushed to the section looking for her four cousins, all aged between 14 and 17.

She could not find them, but got trapped as smoke from the first floor covered the staircases. Finally, she jumped from the window, and broke her ribs. Her cousins

Her mother 'Salma' said Ruma’s cousins had been able to get to safety before the fire erupted.

Ruma was a student of class six at a school in Jamalpur. The family brought her to Narayanganj after the school closed.

Ashraful Islam, 26, was working as the production supervisor at the factory’s litchi and lassi section for Tk 6,000 a month after taking a degree in food engineering from Narsingdi Polytechnic Institute.

He said: “I was on the second floor when it was darkened by smoke. Those on the first floor were getting down by using fork lifts raised by the drivers on the ground. I jumped on the forks and then fell on the ground.”

Shah Nusrat, the Rupganj Upazila chief executive or UNO, said the government launched investigation into the allegations related to child labour and other issues at the factory.

“We will take action once the allegations are proved.”

The police on Friday arrested Abul Hashem, chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, and seven others on culpable homicide charges.