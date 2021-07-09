Dire PMO warnings after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor

After taking administrative actions against some officials over the incidents, Ahmad Kaikaus, the principal secretary to the prime minister, warns that the government will show “zero tolerance” for irregularities to prevent a repeat.

Mahbub Hossain, director of the Ashrayan-2 project under which the homes have been built, has promised the recipients repairs to their houses.

He also says that a “group” has launched a full-scale propaganda campaign against the project, which is “unacceptable”.

Prime Minister Hasina is presenting 885,622 homeless and landless families with the homes and land as part of the government initiative to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With the announcement that no one will be homeless in Bangladesh after Mujib Year, the daughter of Bangabandhu has distributed the homes on two decimal land each, and the ownership of the land to 118,360 families.

But land erosion, house collapse and cracks in the beginning of the monsoon have called the quality of construction work into question. To make matters worse, corruption allegations have also surfaced.

Officials said the allegations of irregularities were raised at 36 Upazilas in 22 districts.

At least five officials have been made officers on special duty or OSD, a move considered a punishment in the administration. They were in charge of the project in Sirajganj’s Kazipur, Bogura’s Sherpur, Munshiganj Sadar, and Barguna’s Amtoli.

Two others are facing departmental cases. Many more will also face action, said officials.

“We’re taking action whenever we are finding evidence backing up the allegations,” said Mahbub, adding that they were gathering information to prevent negligence in the construction of the houses.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to see if there are any issues with the construction of the houses.

Secretary Kaikaus simply accepted responsibility for the administration’s failure to deliver on the promise of a flawless project.

Hasina took the task with all seriousness much like she does her prayers, he said, comparing the acts of irregularities with “eating fruits from the forbidden tree under influence of the devil.”

“It’s our failure; it’s a matter of shame for us.” The government is trying to make amends, he said. “We can’t be lenient.”

The homes of the project have been erected on government land. Each house has an area of 400 square feet with two rooms, a veranda, a toilet and a kitchen. One deep tube well has been set up to cater to every 10 homes.

In the first phase, each house was constructed at a cost of Tk 171,000. It increased to Tk 190,000 and then to Tk 200,000 with design improvements.

‘WILL COLLAPSE ANYTIME’

At Khanpur Burigari in Bogura’s Sherpur, 10 of the 22 Ashrayan homes have collapsed just two months into their construction on the bank of a canal as monsoon rains triggered soil erosion.

Locals alleged the authorities had rushed the construction of the homes and dug up soil from the canal to base the houses on, making them vulnerable to erosion during rains.

Khanpur union council Chairman Shafiqul Islam Ranju was enraged when bdnews24.com asked for his comments on the allegations.

Upazila Executive Officer or UNO Moynul Islam denied any responsibility, saying he had moved into the area only recently. He also said the authorities were working to repair the homes.

The walls of the homes at Boxmahmud in Feni’s Parshuram have developed cracks. Locals alleged the wood used to support the roof was also substandard.

“Will people be able to live in houses built in such a manner? They can collapse any time,” said Abul Hashem, a villager.

In Jhalakathi, verandas of 11 under-construction homes in Rajapur have caved in. The UNO Md Moktar Hossain claimed the homes have been repaired.

The Ashrayan homes in Shariatpur’s Gosairpur have developed cracks and they go under water after rains.

“The wood beneath the roof is gone. Now the rainwater comes on. These homes won’t last long,” said resident Lutfa Begum.

Tahmina Akter Chowdhury, the Upazila project implementation officer, admitted that wrong places had been selected.

In Munshiganj, the Ashrayan homes are threatened by erosion as they stand on the bank of the river.

INSPECTIONS FROM FRIDAY

The Prime Minister’s Office has formed five teams to inspect the houses across Bangladesh. The inspection is set to begin on Friday.

“Every case is important to us,” said Project Director Mahbub. “Because every house is a family’s dream.”

He said the homes that have not been built pursuant to the guidelines set for the project will be reconstructed, if need be.

“An organised group is trying to throw the prime minister’s dream project into controversy. It’s unacceptable,” Mahbub remarked.

“Please keep faith in the Prime Minister’ Office. Every homeless and landless family will get a house,” he sought to reassure the target beneficiaries.