Narayanganj food factory fire flares again; workers missing
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 10:46 AM BdST
The Fire Service has doubled down on its efforts to control a blaze at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.
As many as 17 units from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Demra Fire Service were still struggling to douse the fire as of 9 am on Friday, 16 hours since it broke out.
At least three workers died and 50 others were injured in the fire.
Many of them are still unaccounted for. The death toll is expected to climb, as workers are trapped inside.
The firemen almost brought the fire under control but it flared again in the morning, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The authorities are yet to determine the exact number of missing workers, said Rupganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Nusrat Jahan. “We can’t reach a conclusion until the fire is doused.”
